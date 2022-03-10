B.C. company’s video drum lessons leads to international success

Send this page to someone via email

Hidden away in a small studio in a remote part of Abbotsford, B.C., is a company that’s found huge success.

The locals may not know much about Drumeo, but it’s famous around the world

“This is a Canadian company run by a bunch of Canadian drummers,” Drumeo community manager Kyle Radomsky told Global’s This is BC.

For the past 10 years, Drumeo has been building its brand and has become an industry leader in the field of online music education.

“There are so many success stories of people who had never played drums before and now they’re playing in bands and going to jams in their local community,” Drumeo brand director Brandon Toews said.

The company’s international reach is growing all the time, with testimonials sent in from Japan, India and the Netherlands, just to name a few.

They have tens of thousands of paid subscribers globally, and more than two million YouTube followers.

It’s an impressive achievement for founder Jared Falk, who started by selling instructional DVDs recorded in his basement.

Now his company regularly features guest appearances by superstar drummers.

“So far this year we’ve had the drummer from Prince. We’ve had the drummer from Ariana Grande, and Usher, and Lady Gaga,” Toews said.

“Anytime we bring an artist out it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re driving you out to this small farm community of Abbotsford in this industrial complex.’”

And the expansion continues. After the success of Drumeo, the company has launched new brands to teach singing, piano and guitar all under the name Musaro Media Inc.

“Maybe we do a Musaro Idol sort of event,” Radomsky mused.

“Maybe we do that across the brands and put together a superstar band. Sure, why not? We’ll do a record, we’ll do a tour.”

For Toews, business success has only been made all the sweeter by watching the company’s students thrive.

“It’s been so cool to be kind of a catalyst for these aspiring musicians to really make their dreams come true,” he said.

