Mounties release photo of Lynn Canyon sexual assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP have released photos of a suspect in a sexual assault in Lynn Canyon Park last month.

Police allege the suspect groped a woman as she exited the Varley Loop Trail around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

“We’ve been unable to identify this suspect, and so we’re now releasing these images to the public in the hope someone recognizes this individual, and can help us put a name to the face,” North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said in a media release.

We’re warning the public of a suspicious male who sexually assaulted a woman by groping her yesterday, on the Varley Trail in Lynn Canyon Park. Read more here: https://t.co/Ab4trtpLkW pic.twitter.com/Onv2gVQ1aw — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) February 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 25 and 35 years old with a medium complexion, standing six feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds with a thin build. He had a light growth moustache and chin hair.

He was wearing large, round, silver-framed reading glasses, a black Northface hoodie with the text “never stop exploring” on it, black athletic pants and grey high-top sneakers.

The woman told Global News last month that she was able to get video of her attacker.

“I felt his fingers dig into that intimate part of my body,” she said. “As soon as that happened I pulled out my camera, I took video of him and I immediately called 911 in order to ask for help.”

The woman, who Global News is not identifying for safety reasons, also took issue with the police response, saying she reported the incident immediately, but was left standing on the trail for nearly an hour waiting for officers.

Eventually she phoned police again, who she said told her no officer had yet been assigned to the case. She drover herself to the RCMP detachment instead to make a report.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties later described the response as “unfortunate” and cited a large number of high priority calls at the time for the delay.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-969-7593.