Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mounties release photo of Lynn Canyon sexual assault suspect

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 7:00 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. woman criticizes North Vancouver RCMP for response to alleged sexual assault' B.C. woman criticizes North Vancouver RCMP for response to alleged sexual assault
A B.C. woman who claims she was sexually assaulted on a North Vancouver trail is criticizing RCMP for their delayed response to her report. – Feb 15, 2022

North Vancouver RCMP have released photos of a suspect in a sexual assault in Lynn Canyon Park last month.

Police allege the suspect groped a woman as she exited the Varley Loop Trail around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Read more: ‘He was laughing’ — B.C. woman chases attacker with camera in alleged sexual assault

“We’ve been unable to identify this suspect, and so we’re now releasing these images to the public in the hope someone recognizes this individual, and can help us put a name to the face,” North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 25 and 35 years old with a medium complexion, standing six feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds with a thin build. He had a light growth moustache and chin hair.

Trending Stories

He was wearing large, round, silver-framed reading glasses, a black Northface hoodie with the text “never stop exploring” on it, black athletic pants and grey high-top sneakers.

The woman told Global News last month that she was able to get video of her attacker.

“I felt his fingers dig into that intimate part of my body,” she said. “As soon as that happened I pulled out my camera, I took video of him and I immediately called 911 in order to ask for help.”

The woman, who Global News is not identifying for safety reasons, also took issue with the police response, saying she reported the incident immediately, but was left standing on the trail for nearly an hour waiting for officers.

Read more: Mounties issue warning after sexual assault in North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon Park

Eventually she phoned police again, who she said told her no officer had yet been assigned to the case. She drover herself to the RCMP detachment instead to make a report.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties later described the response as “unfortunate” and cited a large number of high priority calls at the time for the delay.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-969-7593.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagsex assault tagSuspect tagGroping taggrope tagNorth Vancouver Crime tagNorth Vancouver suspect taggropre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers