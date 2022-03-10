Masks still required inside B.C. airports and while flying, despite mandate ending

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. airports want to remind travellers and residents that masks will still be required in airport buildings and on flights.

Health officials announced Thursday that as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, masks will no longer be mandated in indoor public spaces.

However, airports fall under different guidelines.

Transport Canada regulations still state that everyone must have a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose during their travel through Canadian airports and during their flight.

Travellers must wear masks at the security screening checkpoints, at the boarding gates, during the flight and when asked by an airline employee, a public health official, staff from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, or a Canada Border Services Agency officer.

Travellers will be asked to remove their masks during the flight when it could be dangerous to wear one, such as during the use of oxygen masks and at customs.

Prince George’s airport was the first in B.C. following the announcement Thursday that wanted to remind everyone airports are required to follow Transport Canada regulations and those requirements have not changed yet.

Vancouver’s International Airport also told Global News in a statement: The mask requirement is lifting in B.C. but please remember that masks will still be required inside YVR and onboard aircraft because we are a federally regulated facility.

Lessening of COVID restrictions for the province of BC were announced today. Please note that we are required to follow Transport Canada regulations. At this time, you will still need to wear your mask while you are in the airport and for the duration of your flight. #yxs #masks — YXS – PG Airport (@FlyYXS) March 10, 2022

