Health

Masks still required inside B.C. airports and while flying, despite mandate ending

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 5:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Changes coming to B.C.’s COVID vaccine passport on April 8' Changes coming to B.C.’s COVID vaccine passport on April 8
Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said more changes are coming to COVID restrictions on April 8. This includes the use of the B.C. vaccine card, the requirement for post-secondary students living in residence to be vaccinated and for workplaces to have a COVID-19 safety plan in place, moving instead to a communicable disease plan.

B.C. airports want to remind travellers and residents that masks will still be required in airport buildings and on flights.

Health officials announced Thursday that as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, masks will no longer be mandated in indoor public spaces.

However, airports fall under different guidelines.

Transport Canada regulations still state that everyone must have a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose during their travel through Canadian airports and during their flight.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. to drop mask mandate Friday for indoor public spaces, vaccine card in April

Travellers must wear masks at the security screening checkpoints, at the boarding gates, during the flight and when asked by an airline employee, a public health official, staff from the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, or a Canada Border Services Agency officer.

Travellers will be asked to remove their masks during the flight when it could be dangerous to wear one, such as during the use of oxygen masks and at customs.

Trending Stories

Prince George’s airport was the first in B.C. following the announcement Thursday that wanted to remind everyone airports are required to follow Transport Canada regulations and those requirements have not changed yet.

Vancouver’s International Airport also told Global News in a statement: The mask requirement is lifting in B.C. but please remember that masks will still be required inside YVR and onboard aircraft because we are a federally regulated facility.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: How to manage virus with ‘safety basics’ during transition phase' COVID-19: How to manage virus with ‘safety basics’ during transition phase
COVID-19: How to manage virus with ‘safety basics’ during transition phase

