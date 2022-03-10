SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Kingston health expert says moves to lift pandemic mandates are ahead of schedule

By John Lawless Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Expert says it’s ‘too soon’ to be lifting pandemic restrictions' Expert says it’s ‘too soon’ to be lifting pandemic restrictions
WATCH: Infectious disease expert Dr. Gerald Evans says the provincial government is lifting pandemic restrictions too soon.

The Province of Ontario announced Wednesday that mask mandates will be lifted March 21 and most other COVID-19 restrictions will cease at the end of April.

But according to Dr. Gerald Evans, the Chair of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, the shift back to pre-pandemic life is ahead of schedule.

Read more: Nova Scotia government workers who refused COVID 19 shot can return to work March 21

“I think the government is about two weeks ahead of what should be, what I would personally think is the right time to do things,” said Dr. Evans.

“Each time we reduce something, we have to kind of watch it for a few weeks to just sort of see what effect it will have,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

In his final COVID-19 press conference on March 9, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore denied multiple times that the decision to lift public safety restrictions was politically motivated.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says lifting of mask mandate is not politically motivated' COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says lifting of mask mandate is not politically motivated
COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says lifting of mask mandate is not politically motivated

But with an election on the horizon, Dr. Evans says he’s finding it difficult to see where the science plays into the decisions.

Trending Stories

“It’s probably very difficult to separate what is ultimately a political decision from a decision that should be informed by the science,” said Evans.

Evans says the case numbers across Ontario appear to be on a decline, but notes testing and case reporting have virtually been eliminated by the provincial government in recent months.

Evans says the limited data, combined with the lifting of all pandemic measures and the emergence of the BA.2 variant, makes it difficult to get an accurate picture of the COVID-19 situation in Ontario, and where it will end up.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kingstonians react to Ontario’s decision to lift mask mandates

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca says the numbers the province does have are encouraging, but he agrees that people aren’t being given the entire picture.

“PCR testing and the other forms of testing, under the Conservatives, really have disappeared altogether,” Del Duca said.

“The numbers are encouraging, but we’ve heard lots of stories from those with expertise about the real number being dramatically higher than what’s being reported,” he said.

In recent weeks, Dr. Evans says there appears to be an increasing trend in the notion that COVID is over – an idea that is easier to adopt for those who are young and healthy.

“If you’ve already adopted a narrative that says it’s over, as long as it doesn’t affect you, you kind of just let it continue to ride and it’s hard to change your mind,” said Evans.

In his announcement Wednesday, Moore said the province will lift all pandemic measures by the end of April, with a message from Doug Ford saying it is time to move on.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCovid19 tagCOVID restrictions tagmask mandates tagDr. Gerald Evans tagCOVID Kingston tagCOVID Mandates tagKingston Mandates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers