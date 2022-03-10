Driver succumbs to injuries weeks after single-vehicle crash in Hamilton’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton driver who crashed his car into a hydro pole in the city’s east end has succumbed to his injuries three weeks after the incident, according to police.

The 67-year-old, whose name has not been released, suffered critical injuries following the collision before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Queenston Road near Adair Avenue South on Feb. 22.

“The man was driving westbound when his vehicle lost control hitting a concrete pole,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in a release.

“Witnesses to the collision came to the man’s aid until paramedics arrived.”

An investigation involving the province’s chief coroner is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Hamilton police.