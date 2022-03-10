Fredericton man charged after suspect vehicle rams police cruiser, hits officer

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man from Fredericton is facing a slew of charges after police say a suspect vehicle rammed a cruiser in an attempt to flee from officers.

Police were initially called just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a gas station on Cliffe Street, on the city’s north side. There were reports of a “suspicious male sleeping in a running vehicle,” according to a news release.

Officers tried to wake the driver and arrest him for outstanding issues, police said, when the suspect tried to flee and rammed a marked police vehicle “several times,” in addition to a security vehicle.

“Despite several clear commands to stop the vehicle, the suspect continued his attempts to flee, and struck an officer,” the release read.

“Police were able to break a window to disable the vehicle and take the man into custody. A second officer sustained minor hand injuries during the arrest.”

The two officers’ injuries were not serious.

According to the Fredericton Police Force, the vehicle was searched and some suspected crystal meth, drug paraphernalia and a knife were seized.

Justin Andrew Price was charged Thursday with:

operation of a conveyance while impaired

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

assault on a peace officer with a weapon x 3

mischief under $5,000 x 2

breach of probation

CDSA – possession of CDSA (schedule I) methamphetamine

Price has been remanded into custody until a future court date.