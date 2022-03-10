Police say thief broke into Kitchener mall through the roof

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a break-in that occurred early Tuesday at a mall in Kitchener.
Police say they were called to a mall near Frederick and Edna streets in Kitchener on Tuesday morning after the break-in had been reported.
In a scene reminiscent of a movie, police say that at around 3 a.m., a thief accessed the Frederick Mall through the rooftop.
After the suspect got into the mall, he then entered two stores within the mall before making off with merchandise.
Police are describing the suspect as about five feet 11 inches, with a thin build and dark hair. He was said to be wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
