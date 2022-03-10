Police say thief broke into Kitchener mall through the roof

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a break-in that occurred early Tuesday at a mall in Kitchener.

Police say they were called to a mall near Frederick and Edna streets in Kitchener on Tuesday morning after the break-in had been reported.

Read more: Arrest at Kitchener high school after teen found with BB gun

In a scene reminiscent of a movie, police say that at around 3 a.m., a thief accessed the Frederick Mall through the rooftop.

After the suspect got into the mall, he then entered two stores within the mall before making off with merchandise.

Read more: 2 teens charged after two separate weapons incidents in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

Police are describing the suspect as about five feet 11 inches, with a thin build and dark hair. He was said to be wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.