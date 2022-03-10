$1.7 million to be raised in support of Kelowna mental health services

Send this page to someone via email

The KGH Foundation is now focusing its efforts on providing $1.7 million to fund support for mental health care in the Central Okanagan.

“Mental well-being has been a critical concern in the region for some time, affecting people of all ages, genders, and socio-economic conditions, impacting some communities disproportionately more than others,” said Allison Ramchuck, CEO of KGH Foundation, in a press release Thursday.

“The pandemic has magnified the crisis.”

From January 2019 to December 2021, there was a 41 per cent increase in moderate to severe mental health referrals in the Interior Health region.

The foundation is bringing together Okanagan-based, acute and community mental health care providers for the latest fundraising campaign, which aims to provide immediate funding for existing mental health care programs critically stressed under the weight of increased demand brought on by the pandemic, and resource collaboration and innovation in support of system change.

“I am deeply grateful that this campaign will provide much-needed funding for what we as service providers critically need right now — in our case, this is immediate onsite access to counselling and mental health supports for children and families impacted by abuse and criminal trauma,” said Ginny Becker, executive director of the Child Advocacy Centre in Kelowna.

“This collaboration is necessary for our community. If we ever hope to build a system of mental health care that is sustainable, inclusive, and accessible to all, we are going to need to work together to build the solution.”

Danielle Cameron, Interior Health’s executive director of clinical operations, community, is also involved in the collaboration for system change. She said she’s amazed each day by the dedication, professionalism, and compassion of the mental health and substance use teams in Kelowna and across the region.

“Yet at the same time, every day the demand for service continues to grow,” Cameron said. “In the wake of dual public health emergencies, and recognizing the broad impact of mental health, we need innovation, collaboration, and a renewed focus on prevention in order to continue to meet the needs of our communities.”

In 2017, the KGH Foundation partnered with CMHA Kelowna to raise $2 million to open Foundry Kelowna, an integrated mental health care centre for youth aged 12 to 24. Since its opening, Foundry has helped thousands of young people and hundreds of families navigate mental health issues every year.

“Foundry Kelowna would not have been possible without the imaginations of those who were no longer satisfied with the status quo when it came to supporting youth mental health,” Ramchuk said.

“Through collaboration, innovation, and ultimately, community support, a new model emerged. Foundry Kelowna not only provides critical care for youth and families, but its very existence is also a testament to what is possible when system change is prioritized and resourced.”

For more information on the “We see you” campaign and to donate, visit kghfoundation.com