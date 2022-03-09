Toronto man arrested, charged after Ukrainian bakery repeatedly vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a “hate-motivated” mischief to property investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Feb 7 at 7 p.m, and Feb 8, at 5:45 p.m., a man wen to the area of North Queen Street and the East Mall.

#BREAKING Police have arrested 39-year-old Andrey Malyshev in relation to a string of hate-motivated vandalism at #FutureBakery in Etobicoke. Investigators allege Malyshev spray painted anti-Ukraine slogans on a mural and defaced a #StandWithUkraine banner. He’s facing 7 charges — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) March 9, 2022

Police said the man allegedly spray painted anti-Ukrainian slogans on a mural, causing approximately $25,000 worth of damage.

The banner was hung at Future Bakery in Etobicoke.

Weeks later, police said on Feb. 26 at around 8 p.m., a man attended the same area and allegedly tore off portions of the banner.

Two days later at around 3:30 a.m., police said a man allegedly defaced the banner by splashing black paint on it.

On March 4, just before 12 a.m., police said a man attended the area with what appeared to be a jar in his hand. “The man approached the parking lot of the establishment and threw the jar against the wall,” the release said.

Police said another incident occurred at 10:22 p.m., on March 6, when a man attended the area and allegedly used a hockey stick with a blade attached to the end and “cut the banner in several sections.”

According to police, on Wednesday at around 12:26 a.m., the man returned to the area and was allegedly carrying a long pole in his right hand which had a knife attached to the end.

Officers said the man returned to his vehicle.

Police said 39-year-old Andrey Malyshev from Toronto was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, after consultation with the force’s specialized hate crime unit, the incidents are being treated as “hate-motivated.”

He has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, mischief to property over $5,000 and four counts of mischief to property under $5,000.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on March 9 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.