Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man arrested, charged after Ukrainian bakery repeatedly vandalized

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 5:58 pm
Click to play video: 'More acts of vandalism targeting Ukrainian bakery in Toronto' More acts of vandalism targeting Ukrainian bakery in Toronto
WATCH: More acts of vandalism targeting Ukrainian bakery in Toronto

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a “hate-motivated” mischief to property investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Feb 7 at 7 p.m,  and Feb 8, at 5:45 p.m., a man wen to the area of North Queen Street and the East Mall.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man allegedly spray painted anti-Ukrainian slogans on a mural, causing approximately $25,000 worth of damage.

The banner was hung at Future Bakery in Etobicoke.

Weeks later, police said on Feb. 26 at around 8 p.m., a man attended the same area and allegedly tore off portions of the banner.

Trending Stories

Two days later at around 3:30 a.m., police said a man allegedly defaced the banner by splashing black paint on it.

Read more: Ukrainian bakery in Toronto vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti

On March 4, just before 12 a.m., police said a man attended the area with what appeared to be a jar in his hand. “The man approached the parking lot of the establishment and threw the jar against the wall,” the release said.

Police said another incident occurred at 10:22 p.m., on March 6, when a man attended the area and allegedly used a hockey stick with a blade attached to the end and “cut the banner in several sections.”

According to police, on Wednesday at around 12:26 a.m., the man returned to the area and was allegedly carrying a long pole in his right hand which had a knife attached to the end.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the man returned to his vehicle.

Read more: Ukrainian bakery in Toronto vandalized again

Police said 39-year-old Andrey Malyshev from Toronto was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, after consultation with the force’s specialized hate crime unit, the incidents are being treated as “hate-motivated.”

He has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, mischief to property over $5,000 and four counts of mischief to property under $5,000.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on March 9 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagRussia tagToronto tagUkraine tagHate Crime tagFuture bakery tagfuture bakery vandalism taghate mischief tagukraine banner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers