Public help sought in identifying suspect in Kelowna gas station robbery

Police in Kelowna are seeking witnesses to a recent gas station robbery.

According to police, an unknown man robbed a gas station along the 700 block of Harvey of some cigarettes on the morning of Feb. 28.

RCMP say the alleged theft happened around 6:20 a.m., with the suspect threatening an employee with a knife before fleeing on foot.

Police Dog Services were called to help track the man, but the suspect was not located.

“Thankfully, the employee was not injured during this robbery,” said RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

The suspect is described as being six feet tall, with a slender build, and possibly in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, brown pants, green gloves and a green mask.

“This robbery occurred at a time in the morning when many people are on their way to work and may have been using the gas station,” said Lobb.

“We are hoping that by releasing a photo of the suspect, witnesses will come forward.”

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.