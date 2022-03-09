Antarctic explorer Shackleton’s ship found remarkably preserved 107 years later

Send this page to someone via email

More than a century after it sank to the ocean floor, scientists have discovered one of the most perfectly preserved shipwrecks in history.

HMS Endurance, the lost ship belonging to Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, was found last weekend at the bottom of the Weddell Sea — at a depth of approximately three kilometres.

The ship was crushed by sea ice in 1915, and Shackleton and his crew were forced to make a quick and daring escape before the vessel sunk to its watery grave.

A ship preserved in time

“Without any exaggeration, this is the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen, by far,” marine archaeologist Mensun Bound, who is on the discovery expedition, told BBC News.

View image in full screen A remarkably preserved wreck was found more than 3,000-feet below the water’s surface. Courtesy / Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust / National Geographic

“It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation,” he continued, explaining that the discovery is a hallmark in his 50-year career.

View image in full screen A view of the starboard bow. Courtesy / Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust / National Geographic

Shackleton and his crew were attempting to make the first land crossing of Antarctica when the boat went down. They failed in their expedition.

The wreckage had not previously been found, despite many attempts, due to the harsh and hostile conditions often found on the ice-covered Weddell Sea.

2:08 Explorer Sir Shackleton’s great-grandson completes Antarctica journey Explorer Sir Shackleton’s great-grandson completes Antarctica journey – Apr 20, 2017

The 144-foot, three-mast ship was found about six-and-a-half kilometres from the last position that was originally recorded by Captain Frank Worsley.

In a news release, the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust outlined how they located the wreck: First, a South African icebreaker was brought in to cut through the sea ice. Then, underwater vehicles called Sabertooths were fitted with high-definition cameras and scanners and released into the frigid water.

View image in full screen South African ice-breaking ship Agulhas II cuts through ice on its way to the HMS Endurance site. Courtesy / Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and James Blake

For two weeks the subs combed a predetermined area, until finally coming across the site on Saturday, which just so happened to be the 100th anniversary of Shackleton’s funeral.

When the ship was located, the crew was astonished to find the boat’s name still clearly visible on the stern.

View image in full screen The boat’s name is still clearly visible on the stern. Courtesy / Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust / National Geographic

“We have made polar history with the discovery of Endurance, and successfully completed the world’s most challenging shipwreck search,” expedition leader Dr. John Sears said in the statement.

An extraordinary tale of survival

Shackleton’s 1914-16 attempt to become the first person to cross Antarctica via the South Pole failed — he never set foot on the continent. The 28 crew members were forced to abandon ship when the boat got trapped in the Weddell Sea ice and began to get crushed by an ice floe.

View image in full screen The HMS Endurance caught in the ice in the Weddell Sea of the Antarctic during Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, circa 1915. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Hulton Archive via Getty Images

After months spent in makeshift camps on the ice floes, the group set off in lifeboats for the inhospitable Elephant Island. Shackleton and five others then made an extraordinary open-boat journey, rowing more than 1,300 kilometres to reach South Georgia.

Shackleton and two crew then crossed the island to the whaling station at Stromness. From there, Shackleton mounted a rescue operation to recover the rest of the crew from Elephant Island.

View image in full screen Officers and crew pose under the bow of the Endurance at Weddell Sea Base during the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition. (Photo by Frank Hurley/Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge/Getty Images). Frank Hurley / Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge / Getty Images

Shockingly, no lives were lost in the months-long ordeal.

British historian and broadcaster Dan Snow, who accompanied the expedition, tweeted about the findings Saturday.

Nothing was touched on the wreck. Nothing retrieved. It was surveyed using the latest tools and its position confirmed. It is protected by the Antarctic Treaty. Nor did we wish to tamper with it. — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) March 9, 2022

“Nothing was touched on the wreck,” he said. “Nothing retrieved. It was surveyed using the latest tools and its position confirmed. It is protected by the Antarctic Treaty. Nor did we wish to tamper with it.”

