Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Ottawa seeking proposals for high-frequency rail project between Quebec City, Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2022 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'High-frequency rail line could cut travel time between Toronto and Ottawa, transport minister says' High-frequency rail line could cut travel time between Toronto and Ottawa, transport minister says
WATCH: Speaking from a Via Rail station in Ottawa on Wednesday, Minister of Transportation Omar Alghabra said the proposed high-frequency rail corridor, which would operate between Toronto and Quebec City, could reduce travel time between Toronto and Ottawa by as much as 90 minutes. It would also provide “more direct routes and improved connectivity with other modes of transportation,” he said – Jul 7, 2021

Ottawa is issuing a call for expressions of interest regarding a high-frequency train project to connect Quebec City and Toronto.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement Wednesday in Montreal, calling it the first major step toward moving the project forward.

Read more: Feds set to begin procurement process for Toronto-Quebec City high-frequency rail corridor

The request to solicit industry advice and views on the Toronto to Quebec City rail line will be posted on the government’s procurement website on Thursday.

Trending Stories

Alghabra says Ottawa is seeking world-class knowledge and private sector expertise for all aspects of the project.

Read more: Does Via Rail’s survival depend on a new route through Ontario and Quebec?

Story continues below advertisement

The Transport Department says the government will work with a private sector partner “who prioritizes and recognizes the value of meaningful relationships with Indigenous Peoples.”

Alghabra had pegged the cost in July 2021 at between $6 billion to $12 billion, but he told reporters Wednesday he preferred not to estimate a price tag due to inflation and other considerations.

According to Ottawa, high-frequency rail is expected to enter full service in the early 2030s.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Transport tagOmar Alghabra taghigh-frequency rail tagTransport Department tagHFT taghigh-frequency train tagToronto Montreal high-frequency rail tagToronto Quebec City tagToronto to Quebec City rail line tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers