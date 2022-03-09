Ottawa seeking proposals for high-frequency rail project between Quebec City, Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is issuing a call for expressions of interest regarding a high-frequency train project to connect Quebec City and Toronto.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement Wednesday in Montreal, calling it the first major step toward moving the project forward.

The request to solicit industry advice and views on the Toronto to Quebec City rail line will be posted on the government’s procurement website on Thursday.

Alghabra says Ottawa is seeking world-class knowledge and private sector expertise for all aspects of the project.

The Transport Department says the government will work with a private sector partner “who prioritizes and recognizes the value of meaningful relationships with Indigenous Peoples.”

Alghabra had pegged the cost in July 2021 at between $6 billion to $12 billion, but he told reporters Wednesday he preferred not to estimate a price tag due to inflation and other considerations.

According to Ottawa, high-frequency rail is expected to enter full service in the early 2030s.