Canada

Ontario to allow cannabis delivery, curbside pickup on permanent basis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2022 12:58 pm
A cannabis store pictured in downtown Kingston, Ontario on Monday November 15, 2021. View image in full screen
A cannabis store pictured in downtown Kingston, Ontario on Monday November 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO — The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says cannabis retailers in the province can offer delivery and curbside pickup services on a permanent basis.

The announcement makes the two sales avenues pot stores were first permitted to explore on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic permanent, starting March 15.

The commission says the move is meant to offer buyers more choice, convenience and access to the legal cannabis market.

Read more: Albertans can now buy pot online from private companies as AGLC exits digital sales

However, the move has some limitations, including regulations preventing cannabis retailers from operating entirely or predominantly as delivery businesses.

The commission also says delivery orders must be placed with a specific store location and orders have to originate and be fulfilled by that same store with products that are on-premises.

The commission will only allow deliveries to be made by people with a retail store authorization or their staff and will not allow deliveries from third parties.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
