Ontario to allow cannabis delivery, curbside pickup on permanent basis

TORONTO — The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says cannabis retailers in the province can offer delivery and curbside pickup services on a permanent basis.

The announcement makes the two sales avenues pot stores were first permitted to explore on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic permanent, starting March 15.

The commission says the move is meant to offer buyers more choice, convenience and access to the legal cannabis market.

However, the move has some limitations, including regulations preventing cannabis retailers from operating entirely or predominantly as delivery businesses.

The commission also says delivery orders must be placed with a specific store location and orders have to originate and be fulfilled by that same store with products that are on-premises.

The commission will only allow deliveries to be made by people with a retail store authorization or their staff and will not allow deliveries from third parties.