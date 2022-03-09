Menu

Crime

Human remains found in Dryden, Ont., trailer park unit: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2022 6:04 am
opp patch View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. The Canadian Press file

DRYDEN, ONTARIO — Ontario Province Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in the northwestern city of Dryden.

Police say they received a call Monday from someone reporting they had found the remains in a vacant trailer park unit.

Authorities were unable to immediately confirm the identity of the dead person, but investigators believe there are no concerns for public safety

OPP criminal investigation and forensic officers are investigating along with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the person’s identity and determine the cause of death.

 

