Crime

New Westminster police search for youth suspects after teen allegedly robbed at knifepoint

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 9:49 pm
FILE - New Westminster police officers said they shut down an "illegal" nightclub on Jan. 30, 2022 and issued fines under B.C.'s COVID-19 Related Measures Act. View image in full screen
FILE - New Westminster police are searching for two suspects alleged to have robbed a teenager at knife point on March 4, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. Handout/New Westminster Police Department

Police in New Westminster, B.C. are searching for two youth suspects who allegedly robbed a teen while armed with a knife last week.

The victim was walking home from school around 3:30 p.m. on March 4, said police, when he was approached by two youths in the area of 6th Street and 3rd Avenue.

One of the suspects pointed a knife at the teen and demanded he hand over his backpack, police described in a Tuesday news release. The victim complied and the suspects fled.

“Our officers are speaking with businesses in the area and looking to collect CCTV footage,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in the release. “This victim did the right thing and told someone he trusted about what had happened.”

The suspects are described as two white males between 16 and 18 years old. The first has a slim build, freckles, brown hair and wore a grey sweater. The second had a heavy build and wore a red and grey sweater.

Anyone with information or video footage that may be useful to the investigation is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-5250-5411. That includes any parents who find either an Air Jordan brand jacket or Super Dry brand backpack in their home that doesn’t belong to anyone, police added.

