British Columbia to update long-term care visitation rules Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are expected to provide an update Thursday that could expand visitation in long-term care homes across the province.

In an interview Tuesday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province is reviewing current policies and looking at ways to allow more visitors into the facilities, which have been hit hard by social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everyone wants those visits expanded as quickly as possible and that has always been our approach,” Dix said.

“All of us want to see broader visitation as soon as possible. Clearly the steps taken to protect people in long-term care were necessary. Everyone wants to see those visits done safely.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the province is scheduled to provide an extensive update on all the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place.

Long-term care homes have seen various changes over the past few weeks that have been poorly communicated at times.

Provincial rules, for example, allow for both an essential visitor and a designated visitor, but some health authority websites do not include details on both visitors.

2:14 COVID-19: B.C. expands visitation rights in long-term care homes COVID-19: B.C. expands visitation rights in long-term care homes – Feb 1, 2022

Care homes also apply the rules inconsistently at times, allowing visitors to change in some cases and not in others.

“We have seen people in long-term care so affected. Everyone wants that to change. They want them to feel more connected,” BC Care Providers Association CEO Terry Lake said.

“With COVID-19 cases going down and vaccination being so successful, we do think it is time for reconsideration.”

Story continues below advertisement

Along with who is allowed to visit, the current rules on the B.C. government website state that all visitors must show proof of vaccination before entering a long-term care or seniors’ assisted-living facility. There are exemptions to the rules for children under the age of 12, people with an approved medical exemption and for compassionate visits related to end of life.

The rules also require all visitors 12 and older to take a rapid point-of-care test at the entrance. People providing compassionate visits related to end-of-life do not have to take a test.

All visitors to long-term care facilities must wear a medical mask to be worn in hallways, common areas and shared units.

The requirements have caused some delays in visiting loved ones and the burden of enforcing the rules falls on the care homes.

“It is not just a matter of showing up. You need to get screened and that takes time,” Lake said.

2:05 Ongoing concerns about COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes Ongoing concerns about COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes – Jan 28, 2022

Advertisement