Many of B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions have lifted. Here is what you can and still can’t do

Send this page to someone via email

Thursday marks the first full day in British Columbia without all the restrictions put in place to deal with the COVID-19 Omicron variant wave.

Capacity limits have been lifted for organized events, such as concerts and sports games. Nightclubs and bars can reopen. Dancing is back, as is mingling at restaurants instead of having to stay at your table.

Here is a detailed list of which restrictions are gone and which are still in effect.

B.C. Vaccine Card

All organized events will require proof of vaccination through the scanning of a QR code on your B.C. Vaccine Card.

You are not required to get a booster to qualify as fully vaccinated.

The vaccine card will be reviewed in March and again in April if it is still in place.

Story continues below advertisement

2:33 B.C. easing some COVID-19 restrictions this week B.C. easing some COVID-19 restrictions this week

Social gatherings at home

There are no restrictions on social gatherings at a home or rental accommodation.

A guest is no longer required to provide proof of vaccination for social gatherings that are not organized events, such as a wedding or funeral.

Capacity limits

Venues can now operate at 100-per-cent capacity across the province.

This applies to concerts, movies, theatre performances and sporting events.

Showing your vaccine card and wearing a mask are still required.

1:20 Change in health restrictions could make some ‘uncomfortable,’ says Dr. Bonnie Henry Change in health restrictions could make some ‘uncomfortable,’ says Dr. Bonnie Henry

Masking

Masks are still required in all indoor, public places, including shopping malls, grocery stores and all indoor events.

Story continues below advertisement

Masks can be removed to eat or drink. Various exemptions remain for people who cannot wear one.

This will be reviewed in March and again in April if the policy is still in place.

Wedding and funeral receptions

Wedding and funeral receptions can resume without capacity limits.

Vaccine cards and masks are still required, saving for when eating and drinking.

Dancing, while masked, is allowed for all receptions.

K-to-12 safety measures

Visitors are once again allowed at schools.

There is a 50-per-cent capacity limit at sporting events, concerts and schools plays.

The vaccine card will not be required at these events, while masks continue to be mandatory for everyone in the school setting.

1:59 High school sports remain stuck with capacity limits High school sports remain stuck with capacity limits

COVID-19 safety plans

Businesses must still have a COVID-19 safety plan for its staff and customers and must cover physical distancing, cleaning protocols, and protective barriers.

Story continues below advertisement

The plans do not have to be submitted to WorkSafeBC.

Worship services

If all participants are vaccinated as determined by the worship service leader, there are no capacity restrictions on services and choirs.

If participants are not all vaccinated, worship services and choirs are limited to 50-per-cent seated capacity.

Masks are required, but can be temporarily removed for ceremonial eating and drinking, and by officiants, readers, or people singing a solo where physical distancing is observed.

Exercise and fitness

Full capacity is allowed for all adult indoor individual and group fitness and exercise activities, as well as adult dance classes and exercise and fitness programs for children and youth.

Masks are required at all times, except when actively exercising, though masks are still recommended.

1:44 BC gyms to gradually reopen, other restrictions extended BC gyms to gradually reopen, other restrictions extended – Jan 19, 2022

Sports activities

All sport activities are allowed, including adult indoor programs and individual sports such as skiing, swimming or skating.

Story continues below advertisement

The easing of restrictions has opened the door for competing in regular league play for individual or team sports, and adult and youth tournaments.

Masks are required indoors when not actively participating in a sport.

Showing your vaccine card is required for spectators aged 12 and up and adult participants at indoor sporting events.

Non-employee supervisors, coaches and assistants of indoor sports and group activities for people 21 years or younger must be fully vaccinated.

Restaurants, bars, pubs and nightclubs

The hospitality sector can `now operate at 100-per-cent capacity.

Liquor service hours have returned to normal, table sizes are are no longer limited, and customers no longer have to stay seated.

1:54 Nightclubs, bars prep for busy weekend ahead as restrictions are lifted Nightclubs, bars prep for busy weekend ahead as restrictions are lifted

Long-term care facilities

Many restrictions remain in place for long-term care visitors.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are each allowed one essential visitor and one social visitor. Reasons for essential visits include end-of-life care or a resident’s care and mental well-being.

All visitors are allowed at assisted living facilities.

Larger, facility-wide social events or gatherings, adult day programs and in-facility respite are allowed. Indoor gatherings may include residents and staff across units of a facility and outdoor gatherings may include family and friends.

Showing your vaccine card is still required at long-term care and assisted living facilities.

Visitors aged 12 and up must also complete rapid point-of-care testing at the entrance.

Visitors must also wear medical masks in hallways and common areas. Masks can be removed when you are with a resident in their living area.