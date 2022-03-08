Menu







Crime

Regina police turn to public for assistance in search for missing mother, son

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 6:53 pm
Police are requesting for the public's assistance in locating a mother and her son after concerns for their well-being were brought forward. They are believed to be in Regina.
Police are requesting for the public's assistance in locating a mother and her son after concerns for their well-being were brought forward. They are believed to be in Regina. Photo provided: Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help from the public in locating a mother and her 10-year-old son.

Police say 33-year-old Kelsey Helen Linda Comeault is believed to be with her son, Carter Arnold, in Regina.

“Police received a missing persons’ report from a family member on March 4, 2022, expressing concern that they could not establish contact with Kelsey,” stated RPS.

“Police do not have reason to believe the mother and child are victims of any criminal wrongdoing, but there are concerns for their well-being,” Regina police stated.

Police have been unable to successfully locate the mother and son.

Comeault is described as female, about five-feet-two-inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. Police say she has long, light brown hair and brown eyes.

Arnold is described as male, five feet tall, weighing about 130-140 pounds. RPS say Carter has short, light-brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the mother and her son are asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).  

