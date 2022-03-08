Menu

Crime

Two Regina men charged in catalytic converter theft

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 5:31 pm
Regina Police Service have charged two men in connection with a recent attempted theft of a catalytic converter. . View image in full screen
Regina Police Service have charged two men in connection with a recent attempted theft of a catalytic converter. . Alexa Huffman / Global News

Police have charged two Regina men in connection with a recent attempted theft of a catalytic converter.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, when a sergeant on patrol was driving in the northeast part of the city — an area where there are many business compounds — as part of a plan to check driveways and business premises for any signs of unlawful entry.

Read more: Regina police charge three teens following a robbery investigation and an alleged assault

“The officer spotted signs that a business parking lot in the 200 block of East 1st Avenue had been entered,” Regina police stated.

“Two (men) were located under a moving truck; they were in possession of tools capable of removing a catalytic converter.”

Police say that one man was taken into custody without incident and the other suspect tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by a canine team.

Read more: Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at 2 Peterborough businesses: police

“Both (men) were subsequently charged with the attempted theft,” police stated.

Thirty-seven year-old Riel Kurtis Wade Nault and 52 year-old Bradley Michael Bellerose are jointly charged with attempted theft.

Nault and Bellerose made their first court appearances on the charge in Provincial Court at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft' Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft
Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft – Nov 15, 2021
