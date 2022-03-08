Two Regina men charged in catalytic converter theft

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have charged two Regina men in connection with a recent attempted theft of a catalytic converter.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, when a sergeant on patrol was driving in the northeast part of the city — an area where there are many business compounds — as part of a plan to check driveways and business premises for any signs of unlawful entry.

Read more: Regina police charge three teens following a robbery investigation and an alleged assault

“The officer spotted signs that a business parking lot in the 200 block of East 1st Avenue had been entered,” Regina police stated.

“Two (men) were located under a moving truck; they were in possession of tools capable of removing a catalytic converter.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that one man was taken into custody without incident and the other suspect tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by a canine team.

“Both (men) were subsequently charged with the attempted theft,” police stated.

Thirty-seven year-old Riel Kurtis Wade Nault and 52 year-old Bradley Michael Bellerose are jointly charged with attempted theft.

Nault and Bellerose made their first court appearances on the charge in Provincial Court at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.

5:05 Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft – Nov 15, 2021