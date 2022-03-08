Two Regina men charged in catalytic converter theft

Police have charged two Regina men in connection with a recent attempted theft of a catalytic converter.
The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, when a sergeant on patrol was driving in the northeast part of the city — an area where there are many business compounds — as part of a plan to check driveways and business premises for any signs of unlawful entry.
Read more: Regina police charge three teens following a robbery investigation and an alleged assault
“The officer spotted signs that a business parking lot in the 200 block of East 1st Avenue had been entered,” Regina police stated.
“Two (men) were located under a moving truck; they were in possession of tools capable of removing a catalytic converter.”
Police say that one man was taken into custody without incident and the other suspect tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by a canine team.
“Both (men) were subsequently charged with the attempted theft,” police stated.
Thirty-seven year-old Riel Kurtis Wade Nault and 52 year-old Bradley Michael Bellerose are jointly charged with attempted theft.
Nault and Bellerose made their first court appearances on the charge in Provincial Court at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Comments