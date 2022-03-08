Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick celebrates International Women’s Day with VIVE Awards

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 4:20 pm
Five people were given VIVE awards for the work toward women's and gender equality. View image in full screen
Five people were given VIVE awards for the work toward women's and gender equality. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

New Brunswick celebrated International Women’s Day by honouring those who champion women and gender equality with the VIVE Awards.

Lt. Gov. Brenda Murphy, who presented the awards, spoke about the successes women have accomplished and acknowledged the work that lies ahead.

She spoke of the current conflict in Ukraine, which she said undoubtedly impacts women and children.

Read more: Calls to end gender-based violence, increase resources on International Women’s Day

Afterwards, there was a dance that told the story of a Ukrainian woman who lived a life before the war and the changes that happened in the aftermath.

The VIVE Awards, which were held for the first time last year, were presented to five women:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  •     Youth Champion – Vera Chen, New Maryland
  •     Community Champion – Lyne Chantal Boudreau, Moncton
  •     Business Champion – Cathy Simpson, Rothesay
  •     Everyday Champion – Rev. Elizabeth Stevenson, Kingston
  •     Government Champion – Michele Cronin, New Maryland

Vera Chen said it was an amazing feeling to be not only a recipient but also the youngest of them.

“A very gratifying experience I feel because I feel this is a huge encouragement in order to continue my efforts going forward,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

Chen has a non-profit and she hopes to continue reaching out to women and girls.

“We want to impact as many people as possible,” she said.

Tammy Scott Wallace, minister responsible for women’s equality, was also in attendance to help present the awards. She said submissions roughly tripled this year to around 30.

“We were so encouraged by that,” Scott Wallace said. “We will continue to celebrate women year after year through these awards during International Women’s Day.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fredericton tagWomen tagInternational Women’s Day tagAwards tagGender Equality tagwomen's equality tagvive awards tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers