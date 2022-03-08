Montreal cyclist seriously hurt after falling off bike, getting hit by car: police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a woman is seriously hurt after she fell off her bike and was then hit by a driver downtown on Tuesday.

Investigators are treating the collision, which occurred on Sherbrooke Street near St-Marc Street, as an accident.

“She (the cyclist) fell off and a vehicle couldn’t avoid the collision and ran over her,” police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said.

Read more: City says improving road safety in Montreal remains vital after pedestrian dragged by school bus

The cyclist, who is in her 30s, was breathing and conscious when she was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Bergeron said the driver stopped and remained at the scene, where they were also treated by first responders.

Story continues below advertisement

Sherbrooke Street between Fort and Guy streets was closed to traffic. An investigation is underway.