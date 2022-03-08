Menu

Canada

Montreal cyclist seriously hurt after falling off bike, getting hit by car: police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 2:33 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a woman is seriously hurt after she fell off her bike and was then hit by a driver downtown on Tuesday.

Investigators are treating the collision, which occurred on Sherbrooke Street near St-Marc Street, as an accident.

“She (the cyclist) fell off and a vehicle couldn’t avoid the collision and ran over her,” police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said.

The cyclist, who is in her 30s, was breathing and conscious when she was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Bergeron said the driver stopped and remained at the scene, where they were also treated by first responders.

Sherbrooke Street between Fort and Guy streets was closed to traffic. An investigation is underway.

