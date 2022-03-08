Menu

Consumer

Fencing contractor collected deposits but didn’t complete work, Durham police allege

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 2:09 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say they’ve issued a warrant for a contractor after he allegedly collected deposits but failed to complete jobs.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that in the spring of 2021, an investigation was launched after four separate victims came forward and said they had been defrauded of money for home renovations.

Police allege a man who identified himself as the owner of Lonestar Fence and Deck, located in Bowmanville, would go to victims’ homes, give them a quote for fence work, collect a deposit but never complete the work.

The alleged victims were located in Durham Region and Toronto.

Police said they were given a phone number that “eventually didn’t work” and the suspect wasn’t heard from again.

The alleged frauds varied from $1,000 to $4,700, police said.

The statement said officers believe there may be additional victims who haven’t come forward.

Tyler Beaumont, 36, is wanted for four counts of fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3759/5241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

