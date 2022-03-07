Menu

Crime

Chopper video shows suspects being chased, arrested after robbery at Oshawa pharmacy: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Chopper video shows robbery suspects being chased, arrested: Durham police' Chopper video shows robbery suspects being chased, arrested: Durham police
WATCH ABOVE: Video taken from Durham police’s Air1 chopper appears to show suspects being chased and arrested after a robbery at an Oshawa pharmacy on Thursday.

Durham Regional Police have released video taken from their Air1 chopper appearing to show robbery suspects being chased and subsequently arrested last week.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that on Thursday shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at an IDA pharmacy on Bond Street in Oshawa.

Two males allegedly entered the store and demanded narcotics. Police said they “were unsuccessful” and fled in a white Mercedes.

Offices searched the area, but the suspects weren’t located.

Read more: Durham police arrest driver of stolen car in Clarington after chopper chase

Police said later that evening, the vehicle was located in Pickering and its licence plates indicated that it had been stolen from the Toronto area.

Durham police’s Air1 helicopter was dispatched and helped to follow the vehicle into York Region.

The vehicle was found in front of an IDA pharmacy near Highway 7 and Cosburn Road in Markham, police said.

At that point, the suspect vehicle started to move again and officers worked to block it in, police said.

Read more: Durham Regional Police investigating drive-by shooting in Pickering

“The suspects rammed the cruisers in an attempt to escape,” the statement said.

“The suspects then fled on foot in different directions.”

Three suspects, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested.

They each face several charges including robbery, disguise with intent, robbery attempt, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and flight from police.

