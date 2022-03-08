COVID-19: HKPR reports 102 active cases, 3 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported another 13 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 12:55 p.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 106 — unchanged since Monday when a death was reported in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 77 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 13 since the March 4 update — six each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 102 — up from 96 reported on Monday. Among the 102 active cases are one pending with 58 in the Kawarthas, 40 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Seven cases are currently in hospital — unchanged since March 4. One of the cases is listed as receiving care in an intensive care unit (unchanged). There have been 188 cumulative hospitalized cases (unchanged) since the pandemic was declared, including 97 in the Kawarthas, 81 in Northumberland County and 10 in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported four patients as of noon Monday (one) with three identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (one more). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,219 since the pandemic’s beginning — three pending with 3,577 in the Kawarthas, 3,211 in Northumberland County and 413 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 7,024 — an additional 10 since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

In-house clinics at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay and Port Hope run over the next few weeks on Fridays and Saturdays. More details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday.

There are three active outbreaks as of Tuesday afternoon (unless noted, case details were unavailable):

Home for Special Care — Eastside Lodge in Lindsay: Declared March 2.

in Lindsay: Declared March 2. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Tuesday morning, the home reported four active cases (two residents and two staff), unchanged from March 4.

in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Tuesday morning, the home reported four active cases (two residents and two staff), unchanged from March 4. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on March 6 reported 49 active cases among inmates — up from 36 reported on March 3. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

