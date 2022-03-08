Peterborough Public Health resumes food handler training courses, certification exams

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is resuming food handler training courses and certification exams following two years of being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The courses and exams will be limited from April to July with sessions planned in Peterborough, Apsley, Norwood, Millbrook, Douro and Buckhorn. The full course schedule is available at https://www.peterboroughpublichealth.ca/clinics-and-classes/food–course or by phone at 705-743-1000, ext. 240.

Priority for registration will be given to anyone who lives or works within the areas served by the health unit: Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

“Based on past experience, we know that this service is heavily used by people who live and work within the region and we are excited to begin resuming food handler courses and exams steadily and safely,” said Julie Ingram, manager of environmental health.

“We hope to increase the number of course and exam sessions once we reach the summer and fall months, depending on our COVID-19 redeployment and other demands for inspection services.”

A list of courses and exams deemed to be equivalent to the health unit’ certification is available from the Ministry of Health at https://www.health.gov.on.ca/en/pro/programs/publichealth/enviro/.

All public health measures — including mask or face covering and physical distancing — will be followed for courses and exams. The health unit says anyone who is not comfortable attending in-person or who is not able to wear a mask or face covering is encouraged to explore other course delivery options, including online options from an approved independent provider.

Courses, which include the certification exam, are $20 for individuals living or working within the region served by the health unit. Anyone wishing to study at their own pace can choose the $10 self-study option.

