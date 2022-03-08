Quebec byelection in Marie-Victorin riding set for April 11

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers in the Marie-Victorin riding on Montreal’s south shore will head to the polls next month.

Premier François Legault called the highly anticipated byelection for the Longueuil seat in a statement Tuesday.

“Quebec will be deconfined in a few days and all candidates will be able to meet voters without restrictions,” he said in a statement. “It’s good for Marie-Victorin. It’s good for democracy.”

The seat in Marie-Victorin has been vacant since last fall. Independent MNA Catherine Fournier left provincial politics after she was elected mayor of Longueuil in November 2021.

The riding has traditionally been a Parti Québécois stronghold for the past 40 years.

There are already six candidates hoping to become the province’s next MNA.

Shirley Dorismond is running under the Coalition Avenir Québec banner while Shophika Vaithyanathasarma is Québec Solidaire’s candidate.

Liberal candidate Emilie Nollet, Pierre Nantel of the PQ, Conservative Anne Casabonne and Martine Ouellet, leader of the new party Climat Quebec, have all thrown their hats in the ring.

The byelection will take place on April 11.

—with files from The Canadian Press