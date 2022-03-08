Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted federal offender known to frequent GTA, Peterborough, Niagara, Sudbury

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 10:48 am
Ho-Wayne Walker is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of a statutory release. View image in full screen
Ho-Wayne Walker is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of a statutory release. ROPE

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Ho-Wayne Walker, 30, is currently serving a six-year and 10-month sentence for two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, aggravated assault, assault and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Peterborough, Durham, Toronto, OPP say

ROPE says Walker is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara Region, Peterborough and Sudbury.

He is described as five feet six inches tall and weighing 141 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having contact with Walker or have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canada-Wide Warrant tagWanted tagROPE Squad tagRope tagrepeat offender parole enforcement tagwanted federal offender tagHo-Wayne Walker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers