Wanted federal offender known to frequent GTA, Peterborough, Niagara, Sudbury

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Ho-Wayne Walker, 30, is currently serving a six-year and 10-month sentence for two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, aggravated assault, assault and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

ROPE says Walker is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara Region, Peterborough and Sudbury.

He is described as five feet six inches tall and weighing 141 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having contact with Walker or have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

