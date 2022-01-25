Menu

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Peterborough, Durham, Toronto: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 12:49 pm
James Park is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. View image in full screen
James Park is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. ROPE squad photo

Ontario’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of day parole.

James Park, 31, is currently serving a four-year, eight-month sentence for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a Schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with a recognizance order.

Read more: Toronto police seek assistance locating man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

On Tuesday, ROPE said Park is known to frequent Peterborough, Durham region and Toronto.

Trending Stories

He is described as Black, 6-foot (185 cm), 250 pounds (114 kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Peterborough Examiner, Park was sentenced in December 2018 after being arrested in February as part of a Peterborough Police Service drug trafficking investigation. .



Anyone having contact with Park or information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the ROPE at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

