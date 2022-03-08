Hazardous highway conditions in Sask. due to blowing snow, strong winds

Send this page to someone via email

Residents across the province woke up to treacherous road conditions on their Tuesday morning commute.

The combination of strong winds and blowing snow has caused a number of Saskatchewan highways to either be closed or have a travel not recommended status.

Some major roadways have been affected by the inclement weather, including parts of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 11 between Saskatoon and Regina showing “travel not recommended” on certain sections of those busy highways.

Most of the road closures are in the Regina, Moose Jaw and Swift Current areas.

Police say multiple roads are snow-covered with drifts, snow-packed or ice-covered and there is reduced visibility.

Tuesday morning conditions have caused some collisions such as on Highway 10 where two semi-trucks have jack-knifed north of the Balgonie overpass. Officials say traffic is restricted in the area and motorists may want to consider taking an alternative route.

RCMP are recommending drivers check road conditions prior to hitting the road if they absolutely must travel on Tuesday.

People can find more information at the Highway Hotline website, where road conditions will be updated on a regular basis.