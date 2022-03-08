Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search continues for girl who went missing near Mitchell, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 10:52 am
West Perth Fire Chief Bill Hunter says that police officers and firefighters are continuing to search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing near Mitchell, Ont. on Sunday. View image in full screen
West Perth Fire Chief Bill Hunter says that police officers and firefighters are continuing to search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing near Mitchell, Ont. on Sunday. @PEFD_WPFD / Twitter

West Perth Fire Chief Bill Hunter said police officers and firefighters are continuing to search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing near Mitchell, Ont., on Sunday.

“The search has resumed this morning,” Hunter said. The OPP search and recover unit and firefighters from Perth West, Perth East and St. Mary’s have joined in the search, he said.

“The water level has reduced tremendously.”

Read more: OPP searching for missing 10-year-old last seen at river in Mitchell, Ont.

Late Monday on Twitter, Hunter announced that the search would be picked up Tuesday morning with fire crews from other municipalities being brought in to help the OPP with the search.

He said that firefighters from Perth East and St. Mary’s are helping to provide a break to locals who were assisting the OPP with the search.

Story continues below advertisement

An unnamed 10-year-old girl fell into Whirls Creek near Mitchell on Sunday morning, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Trending Stories

Mitchell, which was amalgmated into West Perth in 1998, is about 20 kilometres northeast of Stratford and around 60 kilometres north of London.

On Monday, Perth County OPP said that the search continued with members of the Stratford, St. Marys, and Huron Area Search and Rescue Swift Water Rescue teams, along with the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Underwater Search and Rescue, and Aviation.

Provincial Police were asking people to avoid the area with Perth Road 160 being closed between Perth line 34 and Perth line 32.

Story continues below advertisement

“The conditions are very hazardous, the water is fast-moving, and we are asking the public to stay away from the area because there are trained personnel working and conducting the search,” Perth OPP Const. Jillian Johnson told Global News.

 

Area residents have volunteered to help with the search but police are asking them to steer clear of the scene.

“It is really great there are so many people wanting to help, but because of the poor conditions out there, we do not need anyone to potently cause more tragedies to happen,” she said.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagGuelph News tagLondon news tagStratford news tagMitchell Ontario missing girl tagMitchell Ontario missing girl Day 3 tagMitchell Ontario news tagMitchell River missing girl tagMitchell Whirls Creek missing girl tagWest Perth news tagWest Perth Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers