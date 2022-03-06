OPP searching for missing 10-year-old last seen at river in Mitchell, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are currently on-scene in West Perth, Ont., searching for a missing child.

Police say around 10:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a missing 10-year-old who was last seen at the river outside of Mitchell.

OPP say the Stratford, St. Marys, and Huron Area Search and Rescue Swift Water Rescue teams, along with the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Underwater Search and Rescue, and Aviation are searching for the child.

In order to give space for emergency crews, the public is asked to avoid the area.

Police say a number of citizens have offered to assist in the search, but the area around the river is not safe and could hinder the rescue efforts.

OPP say updates will be provided as they are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

#PerthOPP, along with numerous local emergency services, are searching for a missing child who was last seen at the river, in @WestPerthON. The public is asked to avoid the area, as conditions are treacherous & could hinder rescue efforts. Updates to be provided as available.^jj pic.twitter.com/Nr2hYJBRlM — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 6, 2022