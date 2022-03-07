Service Alberta warns of text scam involving licence plate sticker refunds

Service Alberta said it is not offering drivers refunds after eliminating licence plate stickers following multiple reports of a new scam.
According to a news release, Albertans will receive a text message claiming to be from Service Alberta offering a $120 refund for licence plate stickers.
Alberta eliminated the use of the stickers at the beginning of 2021.
People who click the link are directed to input their banking information so they can receive a refund by direct deposit.
“These messages are not from Service Alberta,” the province said Monday.
Alberta encourages anyone who receives a similar text message to not click any link or input any personal or banking information.
Anyone who has fallen victim to this or any other scam should call their local police department.
