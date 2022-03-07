Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

9-year-old Alberta boy with hemophilia helps others living with disorder

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 7:44 pm
Click to play video: '9-year-old Alberta boy with hemophilia helps others living with disorder' 9-year-old Alberta boy with hemophilia helps others living with disorder
WATCH: Albertans living with a serious blood disorder are getting some new support from a nine-year-old boy in Okotoks. As Gil Tucker shows us, he’s not letting his own condition get in the way of helping others.

Albertans living with a serious blood disorder are getting some new support from a nine-year-old boy in Okotoks.

Nicklas Nordean isn’t letting his own condition get in the way of helping others.

He has been diagnosed with hemophilia.

“He’s missing an essential blood-clotting protein in his blood,” Nicklas’ mother Andrea Radke said. “He has the condition severely, which makes him prone to injury — mostly internal bleeding or joint bleeding.”

Read more: Hemophilia 3 times as prevalent in men than originally thought: study

The disorder has caused Nicklas to withdraw from organized hockey.

“If you get hit, you could start bleeding for a long time,” Nicklas said.

Story continues below advertisement

He and his family are now helping others dealing with the condition by running a big bottle drive.

“Fundraising for the (Canadian) Hemophilia Society (Alberta chapter),” Nicklas said. “Because they do a lot for us and they help us with getting all the medications.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoban with hemophilia promotes active, healthy lifestyle

The family project started after a suggestion from Nicklas.

“It was Nicklas’ idea. One day he just came up and said, ‘Mom, I want to do a fundraiser,'” Radke said.

Nicklas said the reason was simple: “I just wanted to give back.”

Among those supporting the effort by donating to the bottle drive was Okotoks resident Lisa Watts.

Read more: Two-time cancer survivor in Quebec creates bottle drive to give back to charity

“If we can support the new generation doing something this lovely, that’s the kind of support we want out there,” Watts said. “We want youngsters to think beyond themselves, just like Nicklas is doing.”

The bottle drive is turning out to be a success.

Story continues below advertisement

“The community has stepped up and helped out a lot,” Nicklas’ father Jayson Nordean said.

That support has raised the total amount donated to well beyond the family’s initial target.

“Nicklas’ goal was to raise $400 for the Hemophilia Society,” Radke said. “Right now, we’re close to $800, which is awesome.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health tagBottle Drive tagHemophilia tagblood disorder tagCanadian Hemophilia Society tagCanadian Hemophilia Society - Alberta Chapter taghelophilia fundraiser tagOkotoks bottle drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers