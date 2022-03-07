Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

South Frontenac OPP looking for snowmobiler involved in hit and run

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 3:23 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP charged two men after finding multiple firearms at a home in February 2022. Global News file

Provincial police are looking for a suspect after a near head-on collision between a pick-up truck and snowmobile.

Police say a northbound pick-up swerved into a ditch to avoid a southbound snowmobile on Holmes Road in South Frontenac Township late Saturday afternoon.

Read more: South Frontenac OPP charge snowmobiler with impaired driving

Police say the operator of the snow machine fled.

Trending Stories

There was extensive damage to the truck, but the driver was not hurt.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. gas prices jump over the weekend' Kingston, Ont. gas prices jump over the weekend
Kingston, Ont. gas prices jump over the weekend
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagHit and Run tagSnowmobile tagsnowmobiler tagSouth Frontenac tagSOUTH FRONTENAC OPP tagsouth frontenac hit and run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers