South Frontenac OPP looking for snowmobiler involved in hit and run

Provincial police are looking for a suspect after a near head-on collision between a pick-up truck and snowmobile.

Police say a northbound pick-up swerved into a ditch to avoid a southbound snowmobile on Holmes Road in South Frontenac Township late Saturday afternoon.

Police say the operator of the snow machine fled.

There was extensive damage to the truck, but the driver was not hurt.

