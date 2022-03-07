Menu

Economy

Quebec’s Couche-Tard suspends Russian operations, condemns aggression

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2022 9:59 am
A Couche-Tard store is seen Wednesday, September 25, 2013 in Laval, Que. View image in full screen
A Couche-Tard store is seen Wednesday, September 25, 2013 in Laval, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it is suspending its operations in Russia, effectively immediately.

Couche-Tard chief executive Brian Hannasch condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the impact it is having for both Ukrainians and Russians.

The Quebec-based convenience store retailer says it is implementing plans to take care of its Russian employees in a responsible and safe manner as it winds down its operations.

READ MORE: Quebec directs SAQ to remove Russian products from shelves

Couche-Tard says it has operated under its primary brand Circle K in Russia. It has 38 stores located in St. Petersburg, Murmansk, and Pskov and more than 320 employees.

The move follows announcements last week by several other Canadian companies who have also suspended operations in Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian pension funds and investment firms have also announced they are divesting their holdings in Russian companies.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
