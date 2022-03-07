Guelph city council returning to in-person meetings as of Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph city council is returning to the horseshoe with in-person meetings set to resume, beginning with the committee of the whole meeting on Monday afternoon.

Council has been conducting virtual meetings online since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits across Ontario, we’re ready to welcome Guelph council members back to city hall and council chambers, if they so choose, under a new hybrid meeting model,” said Guelph city clerk Stephen O’Brien.

“As we recover from COVID-19, we continue to provide an open and flexible municipal democratic process for our community.”

Under the hybrid model, the meeting chair and up to six councillors, the city clerk, the city’s executive team and members of the media are allowed to attend meetings inside council chambers.

The remaining six councillors may attend the meeting from another room located within city hall.

The decision on whether to attend in person is up to each member of city council. They are still allowed to attend virtually from another location.

Residents and those wishing to speak during a meeting will continue to participate virtually.

The city said it plans on welcoming back all council members and residents back to council chambers later this year, while still offering a hybrid meeting model.

Masks must continue to be worn when entering city facilities and physical distancing is encouraged.

Council members will wear masks while moving through city hall and can remove their masks once seated in their designated spot in council chambers.