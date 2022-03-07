Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warning in effect for Waterloo Region, Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 9:22 am
Kitchener Snowplows Krug Street View image in full screen
A pair of Kitchener snowplows work to clear Krug Street. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

UPDATE: Environment Canada lifted the weather warning at around 10:42 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Guelph, Waterloo Region and the southern portion of Wellington County, while a weather advisory is in effect for the northern end.

The agency says the area will continue to see freezing rain, mixed with ice pellets, Monday morning with the potential for a buildup of two to four millimetres.

Trending Stories

It says the freezing rain will transition to slow at around lunchtime.

Environment Canada is warning commuters and pedestrians to be careful as surfaces such as roads, sidewalks and parking lots may become slippery.

It is urging drivers to take it slow, not tailgate and watch for taillights in front of them with the nasty weather expected to affect the drive home.

Meanwhile, in northern Wellington County, Environment Canada says the ice pellets and freezing rain will transition into snowfall Monday evening, with accumulations of up to five centimetres possible

