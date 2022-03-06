Menu

Health

Loved ones remember overdose deaths on ‘Black Balloon Day’

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 8:01 pm
FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y. A federal judge on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). SW

Dozens gathered in Winnipeg to remember loved ones who died from drug overdoses and substance-related harm. Black Balloon Day or Overdose Awareness Day is a Canada-wide campaign to bring attention to the drug and opioid crisis.

Arlene Last-Kolb lost her son Jessie to drugs in 2014. The co-founder of Overdose Awareness Manitoba has been an awareness advocate since his death.

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday proposed changing — and in some instances, dulling — guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). CA

“Today, we’re just honouring and remembering,” said Last-Kolb.

Manitoba broke a grim record of most drug-related deaths in 2020 with 374 people.

Read more: Manitoba on pace to exceed drug-overdose deaths in 2021

Last-Kolb says it’s time for Manitoba to get on board with safe-consumption sites and decriminalization.

“People are dying from what they are ingesting, and they are dying from a preventable death.”

Winnipeg City Council voted down the motion on Feb. 24 to ask the federal government to decriminalize drugs within city limits.

