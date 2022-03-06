Loved ones remember overdose deaths on ‘Black Balloon Day’

Dozens gathered in Winnipeg to remember loved ones who died from drug overdoses and substance-related harm. Black Balloon Day or Overdose Awareness Day is a Canada-wide campaign to bring attention to the drug and opioid crisis.
Arlene Last-Kolb lost her son Jessie to drugs in 2014. The co-founder of Overdose Awareness Manitoba has been an awareness advocate since his death.
“Today, we’re just honouring and remembering,” said Last-Kolb.
Manitoba broke a grim record of most drug-related deaths in 2020 with 374 people.
Last-Kolb says it’s time for Manitoba to get on board with safe-consumption sites and decriminalization.
“People are dying from what they are ingesting, and they are dying from a preventable death.”
Winnipeg City Council voted down the motion on Feb. 24 to ask the federal government to decriminalize drugs within city limits.
