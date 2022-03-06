Loved ones remember overdose deaths on ‘Black Balloon Day’

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens gathered in Winnipeg to remember loved ones who died from drug overdoses and substance-related harm. Black Balloon Day or Overdose Awareness Day is a Canada-wide campaign to bring attention to the drug and opioid crisis.

Arlene Last-Kolb lost her son Jessie to drugs in 2014. The co-founder of Overdose Awareness Manitoba has been an awareness advocate since his death.

View image in full screen FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday proposed changing — and in some instances, dulling — guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). CA

“Today, we’re just honouring and remembering,” said Last-Kolb.

Manitoba broke a grim record of most drug-related deaths in 2020 with 374 people.

Last-Kolb says it’s time for Manitoba to get on board with safe-consumption sites and decriminalization.

“People are dying from what they are ingesting, and they are dying from a preventable death.”

Winnipeg City Council voted down the motion on Feb. 24 to ask the federal government to decriminalize drugs within city limits.