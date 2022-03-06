Rally held at Manitoba Legislative Building to show support for Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people gathered at the front of the Manitoba Legislative Building Sunday to show support for Ukraine.

Many were carrying and waving Ukraine’s flag as well as wearing blue and yellowing clothing.

The rally was calling on NATO members to enforce a no-fly zone over the country as the war with Russia continues into its second week.

Numerous NATO members, including the US, have declined the idea of a no-fly zone, saying it could escalate things further.

Michael Ilyniak was one of those who attended the Sunday afternoon rally. He felt it was the right thing to do.

“I teach in an English-Ukrainian bilingual program and many families are affected because of relatives in Ukraine. Children are having a hard time processing this,” he said.

“We are doing our best to keep our spirits up. We will do what we can and that’s why I am here today,” Ilyniak said.

Ukrainians continue to show how strong they are through this difficult time, he added.

“We will fight on. We will fight on.”

Manitobans have also come out in full force to provide support when it comes humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

One effort is through the Red Cross. You can click here for more information.

