Fire

‘A total loss’: Sunday morning fire destroys building in Oliver, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 6, 2022 2:04 pm
Oliver fire Station Street View image in full screen
The Oliver Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Station Street and Co-Op Street on Sunday morning. Oliver Fire Department / Submitted

An investigation is pending following a fire in Oliver, B.C., Sunday morning.

The fire department was called out to a fire near Station Street and Co-Op Street around 2 a.m. Crews found the building engulfed with flames.

“Crews made quick action to knock the fire down. By the time crews arrived the building was a total loss,” read the Oliver Fire Department press release.

According to the fire department, the building was an “old garage or workshop” located on farmland adjacent to the flea market and food bank.

There were 17 firefighters and five trucks at the scene for over two hours.

No one was injured in the fire.

