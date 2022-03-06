High gas prices in Manitoba will have ripple effect on other consumer purchases

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices have skyrocketed over past few weeks to the point where some Manitobans are shelling out $1.64 per litre.

Filling up your tank is still cheaper than a fill-up in most other provinces at the moment, but that doesn’t mean consumers will be able to escape an alarming ripple effect.

“Basically what we’re going to be seeing here as an impact of the fuel prices, is everything you and I use and consume is going to become more expensive as a result of this,” said the executive director of the trucking association”>Manitoba Trucking Association, Aaron Dolyniuk.

Food is shipped across the continent mostly by truck — one of the reasons why food distribution experts say shoppers will notice a significant increase in their grocery bills.

“You absolutely have to change your approach to grocery shopping,” said Sylvain Charlebois, a food distribution and policy professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

“There are different ways to save money, but you can’t really continue to do what you’re doing and expect to save money.”

Charlebois listed a few products expected to jump in price the quickest.

“It will impact grain-based products early on, probably over the next three to six months. Anywhere between three months to a year, we will likely see the livestock industry being impacted by the grain market right now, so everything is getting more expensive.”

Travel is another sector that will be affected.

Transportation expert Barry Prentice says, “This will make fares higher. And of course, that’s going to discourage people from flying.”

Prentice predicts higher prices at the pump are here for at least two years.

