Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person in critical condition after rock falls on vehicle near Golden, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 9:12 pm
A section of the Kicking Horse Canyon along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A section of the Kicking Horse Canyon along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. is seen in this undated photo. Ministry of Transportation

One person is in critical condition after a rock fell on their vehicle near the B.C.-Alberta border Friday.

Golden-Field RCMP said the rockfall happened shortly before 4 p.m., in a canyon area of Highway 1 about four kilometres east of Golden.

Read more: Okanagan man injured in fatal Highway 1 crash

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The victim’s family is with them, police said.

Trending Stories

First responders attended the scene to keep other drivers out of the at-risk area.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the affected vehicle. Police have yet to release any additional information about the victim.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Meteorite near miss inside Golden, B.C., home' Meteorite near miss inside Golden, B.C., home
Meteorite near miss inside Golden, B.C., home – Oct 12, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Critical Condition tagGolden tagRockslide tagrock fall tagRockfall taggolden rockfall tagrock falls on vehicle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers