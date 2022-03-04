1 person in critical condition after rock falls on vehicle near Golden, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in critical condition after a rock fell on their vehicle near the B.C.-Alberta border Friday.

Golden-Field RCMP said the rockfall happened shortly before 4 p.m., in a canyon area of Highway 1 about four kilometres east of Golden.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The victim’s family is with them, police said.

First responders attended the scene to keep other drivers out of the at-risk area.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the affected vehicle. Police have yet to release any additional information about the victim.

