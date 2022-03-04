Robertson’s hat-trick powers Dallas Stars past Winnipeg Jets in yet another overtime, 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

Free hockey may have been expected for fans of the Winnipeg Jets in their fourth game of the season against the Dallas Stars, but that wouldn’t make the result any easier to swallow.

Jason Robertson bookended the scoring in the Central Division matchup and completed his first career hat-trick in overtime — his second extra-time winner against Winnipeg this season — as the Stars beat the Jets 4-3.

It was the fifth straight time the two clubs needed extra time in a game.

With the loss, the Jets (24-21-10) earn a single point, but lose even more ground in the Western Conference wild card race as the Stars (31-20-3) jousted with the Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff position Friday night.

Robertson opened the affair when he took advantage of a pass that deflected off Mark Scheifele’s stick, found himself alone in front of Connor Hellebuyck and unleashed a flurry of dekes in tight before tucking it around the left leg of the Jets goaltender.

Story continues below advertisement

Joe Pavelski notched his 900th career NHL point on the game’s opening goal.

The Stars withstood three power-plays from the Jets in the first period, and two bona-fide chances from Winnipeg while Dallas was on a power-play of their own.

The Jets were able to build some momentum early in the second period, capped off by Paul Stastny scoring with just a second left on another Winnipeg power-play to even the score.

With 50 seconds left in the frame, Robertson delivered with his second of the game to put the Stars up by a goal headed into the break.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets started the third period much the same as the second, and Kyle Connor finished off a dominant opening shift by the Jets’ second line by batting in his team-leading 33rd goal of the year, tying the game.

Stastny would add his second of the game off a slick feed from Blake Wheeler to give the Jets their first lead of the game.

But three minutes later, Denis Gurianov’s point shot would find a way past Hellebuyck to tie the game with less than four minutes remaining.

In his return to the lineup after missing 19 games with a knee injury, Nikolaj Ehlers logged an assist and six shots on goal in 16:04 of time on ice.

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey logged a career-high 31:49.

Hellebuyck made 30 saves between the pipes while Braden Holtby had a solid game for Dallas, making 39 saves.

Friday’s game was the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams, with the Stars taking the season series 3-1.

The Stars were missing two of their top players, forward Tyler Seguin and defenceman Miro Heiskanen, who were both battling non-COVID-related illnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets played the second and third periods with just five defencemen after Nathan Beaulieu left the game with a lower-body injury late in the first and did not return.

Dallas has the day off tomorrow before continuing their Central Division road trip Sunday in the “state of hockey,” facing the Minnesota Wild.

The Jets continue a four-game home stand at Canada Life Centre on Sunday against the New York Rangers.

Pre-game coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 4 p.m. with Kelly Moore, and puck drop is scheduled for just after 6 p.m.

5:07 Winnipeg Jets Next Gen Game to feature Manitoba youth Winnipeg Jets Next Gen Game to feature Manitoba youth