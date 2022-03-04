Loyalist College to receive $2.8 million in Ontario provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville, Quinte West and Prince Edward County’s mayors were all on hand for an investment announcement at Loyalist College in Belleville by Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith and Hastings Lennox and Addington MPP Daryl Kramp.

Loyalist College will receive $2.8M from the government’s nearly $600M pot of money for post-secondary schools over the next three years.

Loyalist College’s president and CEO, Dr. Anne Marie Vaughan, says the money will benefit a range on programs at the school.

“We’re doing a complete and total renovation of our culinary wing and so there will be investments in that that will go into new lab space for students,” said Vaughan.

“We’re building a new integrated health and wellness facility but that will house our massage therapy and esthetics programs, so they will see new space and new opportunities for students in those programs.”

The injection of provincial money will also help keep technology up to date in the nursing, paramedic and personal support worker programs, according to Vaughan.

Smith says the money will also benefit economic development in the regions rural communities.

“Health care, culinary, you name it. All the programs that Loyalist College offers are so important to make sure that we have the workers that we need in this area in the future,” said Smith.

More provincial funding announcements are also planned for St. Lawrence College and Queen’s University.