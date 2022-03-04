‘Large quantities of cannabis products’ taken during break-ins at Toronto dispensaries: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing charges after “large quantities of cannabis products” were taken during break-ins at dispensaries in Toronto, police say.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that between Jan. 2 and Feb. 27, three men broke into multiple dispensaries in the northwest area of the city.

Investigators have since executed search warrants and seized cannabis products, police said.

Three men were arrested on Sunday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bryan Sabino De La Cruz, 25-year-old Edwin Ramirez Mercedes, and 24-year-old Enricko Charles-Woodley, all Toronto residents, were charged.

They each face 15 counts of break and enter, 14 counts of disguise with intent, 15 counts of possession of break-in instruments, and possession of property obtained by crime.

View image in full screen Some of the cannabis products allegedly seized. Handout / Toronto Police