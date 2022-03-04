Menu

Crime

‘Large quantities of cannabis products’ taken during break-ins at Toronto dispensaries: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 7:30 pm
Some of the cannabis products allegedly seized.
Some of the cannabis products allegedly seized. Handout / Toronto Police

Three men are facing charges after “large quantities of cannabis products” were taken during break-ins at dispensaries in Toronto, police say.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that between Jan. 2 and Feb. 27, three men broke into multiple dispensaries in the northwest area of the city.

Investigators have since executed search warrants and seized cannabis products, police said.

Three men were arrested on Sunday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bryan Sabino De La Cruz, 25-year-old Edwin Ramirez Mercedes, and 24-year-old Enricko Charles-Woodley, all Toronto residents, were charged.

They each face 15 counts of break and enter, 14 counts of disguise with intent, 15 counts of possession of break-in instruments, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Some of the cannabis products allegedly seized. View image in full screen
Some of the cannabis products allegedly seized.
