Woman riding Toronto subway spat on twice in ‘unprovoked attack,’ police say

Toronto police have released images of a suspect after a woman was spat on twice while riding a subway train last week.

Police said that on Feb. 25, a man spit on a woman while on a TTC train that was travelling west from Broadview Station.

Police called the incident an “unprovoked attack.”

The man then reportedly fled at Spadina Station.

Officers described him as five-foot-eight, 25 to 35 years old with a medium build.

Police said he was unshaven, was wearing a blue jacket, grey toque, sunglasses, dark blue jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

