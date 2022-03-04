Woman riding Toronto subway spat on twice in ‘unprovoked attack,’ police say

Toronto police have released images of a suspect after a woman was spat on twice while riding a subway train last week.
Police said that on Feb. 25, a man spit on a woman while on a TTC train that was travelling west from Broadview Station.
Police called the incident an “unprovoked attack.”
The man then reportedly fled at Spadina Station.
Trending Stories
Officers described him as five-foot-eight, 25 to 35 years old with a medium build.
Police said he was unshaven, was wearing a blue jacket, grey toque, sunglasses, dark blue jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Hundreds of charges laid in child sex abuse investigation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments