Saskatoon man now representing Team Yukon at Brier

Curling has always been a passion for one Saskatoon man before moving to the Yukon.

Now he is representing his new province at the Brier.

Originally from Lloydminster, Evan Lotas had been curling competitively for around 14 years.

When a job offer came up, he picked up and moved to the Yukon without any thought of curling.

One of Lotas’s co-workers got him in touch with now-teammate and Yukon skip Thomas Scoffin, which then led them to start curling together in the summer before becoming Team Yukon.

Team Yukon represents the capital city’s Whitehorse Curling Club.

“Thomas, Trygg (Jensen) and Joe (Wallingham), they’ve all been to numerous national championships and have Brier experience before, which will be really, really valuable. So I expect us to compete there. We’re just looking forward to see how we do against some of these top teams,” said Lotas.

The 2022 Tim Hortons Brier runs from March 4 to 13 in Lethbridge, Alta.