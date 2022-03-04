Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatoon man now representing Team Yukon at Brier

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 6:31 pm
TEAM YUKON
Team Yukon: Skip Thomas Scoffin, third Trygg Jensen, second Joe Wallingham and lead Evan Latos. Evan Latos

Curling has always been a passion for one Saskatoon man before moving to the Yukon.

Now he is representing his new province at the Brier.

Read more: Pre-departure PCR tests reveal four Brier competitors positive for COVID-19

Originally from Lloydminster, Evan Lotas had been curling competitively for around 14 years.

When a job offer came up, he picked up and moved to the Yukon without any thought of curling.

Read more: Enmax Centre preparing to host 2022 Brier

One of Lotas’s co-workers got him in touch with now-teammate and Yukon skip Thomas Scoffin, which then led them to start curling together in the summer before becoming Team Yukon.

Story continues below advertisement

Team Yukon represents the capital city’s Whitehorse Curling Club.

“Thomas, Trygg (Jensen) and Joe (Wallingham), they’ve all been to numerous national championships and have Brier experience before, which will be really, really valuable. So I expect us to compete there. We’re just looking forward to see how we do against some of these top teams,” said Lotas.

Read more: The Brier returning to London, Ont. in 2023, Curling Canada says

The 2022 Tim Hortons Brier runs from March 4 to 13 in Lethbridge, Alta.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Curling tagLloydminster tagBrier tagTim Hortons Brier tagEvan Latos tagTeam Yukon tagWhitehorse Curling Club tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers