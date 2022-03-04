Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we’re going to highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

With the world in so much upheaval, we want to focus mostly on the situation in Ukraine.

Here are five stories we want to share:

‘Powerful in people’s hearts’: Ukrainian flags flying off the shelves at Victoria shop

From the moment Russian troops crossed into Ukraine, staff at The Flag Shop Victoria have been working “non-stop” in a sea of yellow and blue fabric.

Demand for Ukrainian flags has the Fort Street store’s phone ringing off the hook, and there’s a backlog of at least 180 orders, according to owner Paul Servos.

“People attach themselves to the symbols and the Ukrainian flag is a wonderful symbol,” he told Global News.

“It’s the sky over the wheat fields and sunflower fields of Ukraine. It’s a really simple, symbolic flag, but it’s so powerful in people’s hearts. It means everything about home.”

B.C. ready to ‘absorb as many Ukrainian refugees as we can,’ premier says

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Thursday the province stands ready to accommodate a potential surge in Ukrainian refugees, as fighting intensifies in the eastern European country.

“British Columbia stands ready, and it’s not just the government, it’s people. People right across the spectrum are opening their hearts and their homes to those that are having their lives turned upside down,” Horgan told reporters at his weekly media availability.

Penticton, B.C. residents to host another rally in support of Ukraine Saturday

Penticton, B.C., residents Sherry Mitchell and Jaimie Miller-Haywood organized an impromptu rally last weekend and plan to hold another one this Saturday.

“There were a few of us, some friends and another family showed up. Sherry and I had about 24 hours to plan it. The response that we have gotten since then has been amazing, so we are hoping to have more people out this Saturday,” said Miller-Haywood.

In other news….

B.C. Swiss-style community, Edelweiss Village, up for sale for $2.3M

A piece of B.C. and Canadian history is up for sale in the southeastern part of the province.

Known as Edelweiss Village, it contains six homes built between 1910 and 1912 and is located in Golden.

These homes were built by the Canadian Pacific Railway, which employed experienced Swiss guides to help navigate the mountain trails.

To make them feel more at home, the railway constructed the Swiss-style chalets for the guides and their families to live in, according to Tourism Golden.

New calf spotted in southern resident killer whale pod that frequents B.C. waters

A new calf has been born to a pod of endangered southern resident killer whales that frequent British Columbia waters, the Center for Whale Research confirms.

The Washington-based group said Wednesday that a youngster has been born to J37, which is usually been seen between the southern tip of Vancouver Island and the United States from April to September.

The calf was spotted on Tuesday by Center for Whale Research photo-ID expert Dave Ellifrit, who found it with J37 and two other orcas, near Kelp Reef off of San Juan Island.

The sex of the calf is unknown, but it is the first calf born to J Pod since September 2020.