B.C. Swiss-style community, Edelweiss Village, up for sale for $2.3M

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 4:29 pm
Edelweiss Village View image in full screen
Edelweiss Village is up for sale in the southeastern part of B.C. Realtor.ca

A piece of B.C. and Canadian history is up for sale in the southeastern part of the province.

Known as Edelweiss Village, it contains six homes built between 1910 and 1912 and is located in Golden.

These homes were built by the Canadian Pacific Railway, which employed experienced Swiss guides to help navigate the mountain trails.

To make them feel more at home, the railway constructed the Swiss-style chalets for the guides and their families to live in, according to Tourism Golden.

The village is now deserted but is now up for sale for $2.3 million.

Edelweiss Village View image in full screen
Edelweiss Village is up for sale in the southeastern part of B.C. Realtor.ca
According to the listing, the property is just over 50 acres total and the guide homes are all located along the roadway curving up and across the property so they all have mountain views.

Read more: Home that resembles a castle is up for sale in B.C.’s Interior

Even though the homes were built more than 100 years ago, they have all been updated with plumbing, heating and electrical components, along with oil furnaces, states the listing.

There is also a main home on the property, built in 1978.

Edelweiss Village View image in full screen
Edelweiss Village is seen here in this historical photo. Realtor.ca via the B.C. archives
