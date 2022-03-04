Durham Region residents rally to support Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

In a sign of solidarity, people gathered at the Pickering Legion Friday, raising the flag of Ukraine in support of the country’s people.

Ukrainian-Canadian residents embraced the symbolic gesture, including Kateryna Rohowska.

“I feel so proud for Canadians and Ukrainians here and abroad,” she said.

The United Nations says more than one million people have fled the country or are trying to get to the border, with the ongoing attacks from Russia sparking a humanitarian crisis.

“We acknowledge our Ukrainian counterparts,” says the second vice-president of the Pickering Legion, Sandy MacDonald.

“We are raising the flag in respect for them and in solidarity with them,” he says.

Read more: How Ontarians can help the people of Ukraine as fighting with Russia intensifies

Story continues below advertisement

A number of Durham Region Ukrainian residents took part in the singing of their national anthem at the flag-raising. Rohowka, who is the president of the Durham Chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, says it’s heartwarming to see help from all sides.

“Everybody is collecting goods, sending money. it’s very big support.”

The Durham resident says she has several family members still living in Ukraine, including her parents. She says it’s been devastating to stand by and watch from across the world as they are still staying in the country.

“Everybody from my family is still alive, but some of my friends, they died because of bombing,” she said.

“I feel very sad; nobody wanted this war.”

Read more: Regina business sends donation packages to Ukraine

One of the main reasons for the event in Pickering has been to raise donations for humanitarian efforts. A wave of items has been dropped off at the legion over the past few days, all heading to the country.

Emma Roberts helped start the movement and can hardly believe where it’s gone.

“I thought if I put something out there, I might get a few boxes,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I never thought it would turn into the legion stepping in, Leana and the neighbours.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Pickering legion until Sunday. From there they will be sent to Toronto and shipped out by MEEST, a local company providing humanitarian aid shipments.